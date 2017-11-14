Some Decent Cotton Out There By Doug Hammett | Nov 14, 2017 @ 7:55 AM During this morning’s Plains Cotton Growers Report, KGNC Agribusiness Director visited with Seth Byrd who is Cotton Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife in the Texas High Plains. To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player below. Related Content Latest Movements in Beef and Cattle Ag Calendar / Updated 11-14-17 USDA: Mixed Results For Wheat Monday’s Ag News Roundup Navigating Tough Times For Wheat Friday’s Ag News Roundup