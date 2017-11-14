Some Decent Cotton Out There
By Doug Hammett
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 7:55 AM

During this morning’s Plains Cotton Growers Report, KGNC Agribusiness Director visited with Seth Byrd who is Cotton Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife in the Texas High Plains.

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player below.

Related Content

Latest Movements in Beef and Cattle
Ag Calendar / Updated 11-14-17
USDA: Mixed Results For Wheat
Monday’s Ag News Roundup
Navigating Tough Times For Wheat
Friday’s Ag News Roundup
Comments