Social media threat made to Plainview High School

From the Plainview ISD page:

WED., OCTOBER 11 – Plainview ISD has been made aware of a threat that was shared using social media. The threat was made towards PHS. No other schools were directly threatened. We are currently working with the police department and taking appropriate action. School will proceed on regular schedule today with enhanced security including an additional police presence. Administration at all campuses are aware of this situation and extra precaution is being taken at all campuses.

Please refer to the Plainview ISD website or Facebook page for updates or other information. Thank you.

UPDATE: The police department is making rounds at all Plainview ISD campuses to ensure security at all schools.