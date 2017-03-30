Social media post causing calls to AECC

A video on social media caused dozens of calls to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center. The video depicts a possible sexual assault in a public place and listed Amarillo as the location along with the AECC’s phone number. Investigators found that the person who posted the video said it was put up by another person in a Facebook group he’s a member of, and it was a consentual act. The APD reported the posting to Facebook, and it is no longer visible. Police also want to remind everyone that information provided may not be as presented, may be dated, may have happened in another city, or previously been investigated.