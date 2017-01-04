Snow Possible For The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles Thursday Night And Friday

The chance for snow for the combined Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles will

be on the rise Thursday afternoon in response to several upper

disturbances. Snow will likely begin late Thursday afternoon and

evening and will persist until Friday afternoon. Storm total amounts

could range from 1 to 3 inches across the majority of the Texas and

Oklahoma Panhandles with 3 to 5 inch totals possible for the western

Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. These amounts would result in slick

and hazardous driving conditions and caution should be taken if

getting out on the roads Friday.

Expect continue refinements to the forecast over the next couple of

days. For the latest forecast updates check www.weather.gov/amarillo.