Snow Possible For The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles Thursday Night And Friday

The chance for snow for the combined Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles will
be on the rise Thursday afternoon in response to several upper
disturbances. Snow will likely begin late Thursday afternoon and
evening and will persist until Friday afternoon. Storm total amounts
could range from 1 to 3 inches across the majority of the Texas and
Oklahoma Panhandles with 3 to 5 inch totals possible for the western
Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. These amounts would result in slick
and hazardous driving conditions and caution should be taken if
getting out on the roads Friday.
Expect continue refinements to the forecast over the next couple of
