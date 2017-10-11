Small businesses honored

CNS Pantex joined forces with West Texas A&M, The City of Amarillo, and WT’s Small Business Development Center to recognize small businesses in the panhandle at this year’s Amarillo Small Business Awards Wednesday. Mayor Ginger Nelson talked about how important small businesses are to the area.

The City of Amarillo honored Monte Taylor, President of Amarillo Utility Contractors, who gives his reaction to the award.

WT honored Navajo Office Products, and Pantex recognized North Amarillo Auto Parts.