A Slow Boat To China, Maybe

This week talks have been going on on a significant trade matter: the return of U.S. beef to China. The goal is to have restoration of beef trade by July 16th. I talked about this with Joe Schuele of the U.S. Meat Export Federation. He says it’s unknown when we might hear an announcement from U.S. and Chinese officials. But, when the final terms of an agreement are announced, Schuele suggests that no one should anticipate that the return to China will result in rapid export growth: