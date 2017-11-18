Shooting Victim Name Released, Police Search For Suspect

The name of the victim in a Friday morning shooting has been released.

Officials have identified 26-year-old Alicia Rashawn Burks as the victim in the case.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of South Hughes Friday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Once on scene officers found the body of Burks inside of a home.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and need your help finding the perpetrator.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7, and 165 pounds, he was last seen wearing a red cloth on his head, a white t-shirt and tan pants. Officials believe the suspect fled the scene by foot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 378-9468