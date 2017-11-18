Shooting Victim Name Released, Police Search For Suspect
By David Lovejoy
|
Nov 18, 2017 @ 1:16 PM

The name of the victim in a Friday morning shooting has been released.

Officials have identified 26-year-old Alicia Rashawn Burks as the victim in the case.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of South Hughes Friday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Once on scene officers found the body of Burks inside of a home.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and need your help finding the perpetrator.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7, and 165 pounds, he was last seen wearing a red cloth on his head, a white t-shirt and tan pants. Officials believe the suspect fled the scene by foot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 378-9468

Amarillo Police On The Hunt For Armed Suspect

Related Content

Amarillo Police On The Hunt For Armed Suspect
Canyon Police Need Your Help
Three Suspects Sought In Early Morning Armed Robbe...
A.P.D. SWAT Team Responds To Call
Vandalism Suspect Wanted
Amarillo Woman Arrested And Charged With Murder Of...
Comments