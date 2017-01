Amarillo Police Dept. said a man was shot in the chest Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to APD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5100 block of McCarty Boulevard at 10:37 a.m. They found a 37-year-old white man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials said he was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Three people from inside of the residence have been detained and the investigation is still ongoing.