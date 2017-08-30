Sexual predator arrested

One person has been arrested after an attempted sexual assault. Police say it happened around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Amarillo where a woman reported that a man she didn’t know followed her as she walked to a home in the neighborhood. As she was crossing the street, he grabbed her hair and held a knife to her throat, dragging her toward a drainage area beside the road, indicating he intended to sexually assault her. A car drove by and he lowered the knife. She then began screaming and physically resisting and was able to pull away and ran to a nearby home and called police. A short time later, a patrol officer found 19-year old Bud Cruz-Rodriguez walking near the Boulevard and North Kentucky and was detained. Detectives found evidence linking him to the crime and he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was not injured.