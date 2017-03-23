Severe Thunderstorm Watch For The Texas Panhandle Until 10pm

By Tim Butler
Mar 23, 3:49 PM 
 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southwest Kansas
     Oklahoma Panhandle
     Texas Panhandle

   * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon
   over the western Texas Panhandle and southwest Kansas, and spread
   northeastward across the watch area.  Damaging winds and hail will
   be possible in the stronger cells until after dark.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
   statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles west southwest
   of Plainview TX to 50 miles north of Garden City KS. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

