Severe Thunderstorm Watch For The Texas Panhandle Until 10pm

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southwest Kansas Oklahoma Panhandle Texas Panhandle * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon over the western Texas Panhandle and southwest Kansas, and spread northeastward across the watch area. Damaging winds and hail will be possible in the stronger cells until after dark. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles west southwest of Plainview TX to 50 miles north of Garden City KS. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.