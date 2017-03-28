Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 9pm

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 28, 12:55 PM 
 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     West and northwest Texas

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 1250 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Storms will continue to increase and steadily spread
   north-northeastward across the Texas South Plains and Texas
   Panhandle this afternoon. Large hail will be the primary risk,
   especially northward into the Texas Panhandle where storms will be
   increasingly elevated. An increasing surface-based severe risk later
   this afternoon may result in an increasing tornado risk across parts
   of the region including the Texas South Plains and Low Rolling
   Plains, such that a new/replacement Tornado Watch would be needed
   across these areas.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Borger
   TX to 55 miles south southeast of Lubbock TX. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

