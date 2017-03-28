Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 9pm

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of West and northwest Texas * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 1250 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Storms will continue to increase and steadily spread north-northeastward across the Texas South Plains and Texas Panhandle this afternoon. Large hail will be the primary risk, especially northward into the Texas Panhandle where storms will be increasingly elevated. An increasing surface-based severe risk later this afternoon may result in an increasing tornado risk across parts of the region including the Texas South Plains and Low Rolling Plains, such that a new/replacement Tornado Watch would be needed across these areas. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Borger TX to 55 miles south southeast of Lubbock TX. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.