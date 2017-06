SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DONLEY FLOYD FOARD GRAY HALE HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL LAMB LIPSCOMB MOTLEY POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SWISHER WHEELER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BOOKER, CANADIAN, CANYON, CLARENDON, CLAUDE, FOLLETT, HIGGINS, MIAMI, PAMPA, PANHANDLE, SHAMROCK, WELLINGTON, WHEELER, AND WHITE DEER.