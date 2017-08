Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 12Midnight

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

450 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE

BEAVER CIMARRON TEXAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN THE TEXAS PANHANDLE

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DALLAM DEAF SMITH DONLEY

GRAY HANSFORD HARTLEY

HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON LIPSCOMB

MOORE OCHILTREE OLDHAM

POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS

SHERMAN WHEELER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BEAVER, BOISE CITY, BOOKER,

BORGER, CANADIAN, CANYON, CHANNING, CLARENDON, CLAUDE, DALHART,

DUMAS, FOLLETT, FORGAN, GRUVER, GUYMON, HARTLEY, HEREFORD,

HIGGINS, KEYES, MIAMI, PAMPA, PANHANDLE, PERRYTON, SHAMROCK,

SPEARMAN, STRATFORD, VEGA, WELLINGTON, WHEELER, AND WHITE DEER.