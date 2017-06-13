Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 11pm
By Tim Butler
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 3:48 PM 


SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 324 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG            BRISCOE             CARSON
CASTRO               CHILDRESS           COLLINGSWORTH
COTTLE               CROSBY              DICKENS
DONLEY               FLOYD               GARZA
GRAY                 HALE                HALL
HANSFORD             HEMPHILL            HOCKLEY
HUTCHINSON           KENT                KING
LAMB                 LIPSCOMB            LUBBOCK
LYNN                 MOTLEY              OCHILTREE
POTTER               RANDALL             ROBERTS
STONEWALL            SWISHER             TERRY
WHEELER

Primary threats include...Widespread large hail 
expected with isolated very large hail
events to 4 inches in diameter likely
Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated 
significant gusts to 75 mph possible
A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to rapidly develop this
afternoon over the watch area, posing a risk of large hail and
damaging wind gusts.  Isolated giant hail reports are possible in
the most intense storms.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles northeast of
Dodge City KS to 50 miles south southeast of Lubbock TX. 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.

