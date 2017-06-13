Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 11pm

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 324 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY OCHILTREE POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS STONEWALL SWISHER TERRY WHEELER Primary threats include...Widespread large hail expected with isolated very large hail events to 4 inches in diameter likely Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to rapidly develop this afternoon over the watch area, posing a risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts. Isolated giant hail reports are possible in the most intense storms. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles northeast of Dodge City KS to 50 miles south southeast of Lubbock TX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.