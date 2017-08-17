Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Sherman County Until 8pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 800 PM CDT

* At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Conlen, or 10 miles south of Stratford, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Sherman County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.