Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Moore County Until 9:30pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas…
* Until 930 PM CDT
* At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of
Cactus, or 6 miles north of Dumas, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Dumas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.