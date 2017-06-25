Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Moore County Until 9:30pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Cactus, or 6 miles north of Dumas, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Dumas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.