Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree & Roberts Counties Until 7pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northeastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northwestern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 700 PM CDT * At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Lora, or 16 miles north of Miami, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Canadian. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.