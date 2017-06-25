Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Hartley & Oldham Counties Until 10:30pm
By Tim Butler
|
Jun 25, 2017 @ 8:59 PM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Southern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1030 PM CDT

* At 855 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from 14 miles southwest of Dalhart to 10 miles northeast
  of Channing, moving south at 30 mph.

  These are very dangerous storms.

  HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
           Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
           siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...
  Vega, Hartley, Channing, Adrian, Boys Ranch, Wildorado and Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

