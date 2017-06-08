Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Hansford & Ochiltree Counties Until 7:45pm
By Tim Butler
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 6:45 PM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Eastern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Southwestern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT

* At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast
  of Gruver, or 10 miles northwest of Spearman, moving south at 10
  mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.
           Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Spearman and Gruver.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

