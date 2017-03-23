Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore & Sherman Counties Until 10pm

By Tim Butler
Mar 23, 9:18 PM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Southwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Northern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT

* At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of
  Dumas, moving northeast at 55 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
           homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles
           is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Dumas, Cactus, Sunray and Morse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

