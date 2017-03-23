Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Deaf Smith, Oldham, Potter & Randall Counties Until 7:30pm

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 23, 6:35 PM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Western Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Western Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT

* At 633 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from 6 miles southeast of Channing to 4 miles northwest
  of Hereford, moving north at 60 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
           homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles
           is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Hereford, Vega, Adrian, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Dawn, Valley De
  Oro, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Bootleg, Wildorado and Simms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

