Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Deaf Smith County Until 8:15pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Black, or 9 miles north of Friona, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals

outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs,

siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Hereford, Bootleg, Dawn and Simms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.