Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Dallam, Hartley, Moore & Sherman Counties Until 7:15pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas... Eastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas... Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 715 PM CDT * At 615 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Conlen to 13 miles west of Channing, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Dalhart, Stratford, Hartley, Channing and Conlen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.