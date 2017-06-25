Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Dallam & Hartley Counties Until 9:30pm – Tornado Possible

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Northern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 804 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of

Ware, or 13 miles north of Dalhart, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Dalhart, Hartley and Ware.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.