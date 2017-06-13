Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Collingsworth, Donley, Gray & Wheeler Counties Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southeastern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas... Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas... Eastern Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 730 PM CDT * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Mclean to 4 miles west of Memphis, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Wellington, Shamrock, Mclean, Hedley, Dodson, Lutie, Twitty, Dozier, Lela, Quail and Samnorwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.