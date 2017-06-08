Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Carson, Hutchinson, Moore & Potter Counties Until 7:45pm
By Tim Butler
Jun 8, 2017 @ 6:41 PM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Northeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Southeastern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT

* At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest
  of Lake Meredith, or 14 miles southeast of Dumas, moving southeast
  at 10 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.
           Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

