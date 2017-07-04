Severe Thunderstorm WARNING For Carson, Hutchinson, Moore & Potter Counties Until 10:30pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Eastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Southern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 1030 PM CDT

* At 910 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Masterson, or 16 miles southeast of Dumas, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals

outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs,

siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Amarillo, Dumas, Borger, Fritch, Sanford, Four Way, Masterson and

Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.