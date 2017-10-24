Sentence For Child Pornography Handed Down

A resident of Fritch has been sentenced to federal prison for one count of transportation of child pornography.

24-year old Kelly Neil Black received 20 years in prison and 15 years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to the crime.

A search order was issued for Black’s home, in Fritch Texas on September 22, 2016, where law enforcement found several items that contained child pornography.

Further forensic testing by officials revealed around 2300 pictures on the items seized from the residence.