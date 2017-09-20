Senator Kel Seliger Announces Re-Election Campaign

Texas State Senator Kel Seliger formally announced Tuesday morning that he will be running for re-election for District 31.as one of the biggest and most conservative districts in Texas it covers 37 counties in the Panhandle and Permian Basin including Amarillo Midland Odessa and Big Springs. He goes up against two other Republican primary challengers, Amarillo Restaurateur Victor Leal and Former Midland Mike Canon.

In the Senators official press release, he states “Local control is extremely important. Folks closest to a problem are usually the best at solving it,” “I work for the working Texans of the Permian Basin and Panhandle to bring proven conservative results. It will be that way as long as I’m in the Senate.”

Seliger is the chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and a member of the Senate Education Committee. He also sits on the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Committee on the National Resources and Economic Development.