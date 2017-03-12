Selection Sunday 2017

Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga are the number-one seeds for the NCAA Tournament. ‘Nova is the top-overall seed and will play in the East Region. Kansas is in the Midwest, UNC will play in the South and Gonzaga is out West. Duke, Louisville, Kentucky and Arizona are the number-two seeds. The three-seeds are Baylor, Oregon, UCLA and Florida State. Bubble teams that did not make the tournament include California, Illinois State, Iowa and Syracuse. The action starts with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The Final Four is April 1st in Phoenix, with the national championship game set for April 3rd.