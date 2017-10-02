Seeking Stronger Supports

As lawmakers begin working on the next farm bill, a delegation representing Texas Wheat Producers was on Capitol Hill last week hoping to get farmers a better deal on the reference price for wheat. A reference price is the target that determines when price supports kick in.

Under the current farm bill, the reference price is $5.50 a bushel, a target that Texas Wheat Producers board member David Cleavinger says needs to be more like $6.50 in order to provide adequate support.

You might think wheat farmers could resort to simple market fundamentals to get better prices, as in by cutting production. The problem is, there is so much wheat being produced around the world – in places like China, which David mentioned, and in Russia, and elsewhere – any cutback in U.S. output will have little, if any effect.

