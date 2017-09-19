Seeking A Better Deal For Farmers

As the next farm bill is being together, agriculture groups will be pushing for increases in what are called reference prices. Those are the target prices within the farm bill that trigger payments to producers when the market prices fall too low.

For example, USDA’s current estimate for the season average price for wheat is $4.60 a bushel. That’s below the $5.50 a bushel reference price in the current farm bill, so, if that $4.60 holds up through the marketing year, eligible farmers would get a PLC payment of 90 cents a bushel. But Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers says a federal study suggests the reference price for wheat should be higher.