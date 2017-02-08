Secret Service Investigating after Traffic Stop in Potter County

A recent traffic stop conducted by Potter County deputies lead them to alleged identity thieves and an investigation by the United States Secret Service. They stopped a brand new Cadillac on I-40 Monday afternoon. The driver, 24-year-old Valentin Motoi and passenger, 45-year-old Daniel Dinca, both of Romania, gave consent to search the vehicle. Deputies found card skimming devices in the trunk along with identification cards for a third subject. Officials believe the devices are used by placing them over the card readers on unattended financial machines, such as ATM machines or Gas Pumps. They found other devices which can be placed on or around key pads to steal credit card information. Motoi and Dinka were booked on charges for Possession of Identifying Information. The Secret Service is now investigating and officials say one or both subjects are believed to be in the country illegally. Immigration placed a detainer on the subjects at the Detention Center.