Search Warrants Leads to Drugs, Cash, Firearms and the Arrest of Two

Two search warrants led to the discovery of several types of drugs, cash, firearms and the arrest of two men. The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at 3601 N.E. 16th Street in Amarillo on Sunday around 5 p.m. There officials found almost 10 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine 30-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez was arrested following the search.

Officers then executed another search warrant in connection to the first at 6715 N.E. 17th Avenue and yielded about $15,000 in U.S. currency, four firearms, cocaine and marijuana. After this search, 39-year-old Romero Camacho was arrested. At this time DPS officials said the investigation is on going.