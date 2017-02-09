Search warrant in south Amarillo leads to an arrest

An Amarillo woman was arrested on several drug charges. Thursday afternoon, officers received a tip about the sale of hydroponic marijuana and THC products in the city limits. They served a search warrant at an apartment in the 4200-block of Southwest 51st where they found several bags of pot, paraphernalia, THC wax, and THC edibles. 42-year old Deana Lynne Lucero was booked into Randall county for manufacture of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.