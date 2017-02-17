Search Continues for Nikki Moore

The search for 28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore continues and the Special Crimes Unit needs your help. They are specifically asking for assistance from anyone who was around I-40 and Sony on December 1st or 2nd, when Moore was last seen. Moore’s blue Cadillac CTS was left parked in the westernmost part of the Toys R Us parking lot. A new photo of her has been released, along with photographs of the car where it was parked. Special Crimes has reason to believe Moore was possibly taken to New Mexico. If you have any information that might help locate her, please call 806-378-9468.