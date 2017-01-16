School Delays And Cancellations For Monday, January 16th

Adrian ISD will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Booker ISD is closed

Canadian will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Channing willl start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Claude will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Darrouzett is closed due to power outage

Dumas will start at 10am

Groom will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Gruver will start at 10am

Hartley will start at 10am

Hedley will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Highland Park ISD is closed

Miami will start at 10am

Perryton ISD – Classes cancelled

Plemmons-Stinnett-Phillips – start at 10am, busses 2 hours late

Pringle-Morse ISD will start at 10am,

San Jacinto Christian Academy – 1 hour delay

Spearman – classes cancelled

Stratford classes will begin at 9:30am

Sunray will begin at 10am, Busses 2 hours late

Texline will start at 10am

Vega will start at 10am

White Deer will begin at 10am

Wildorado classes will begin at 10am