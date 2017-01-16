Adrian ISD will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Booker ISD is closed
Canadian will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Channing willl start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Claude will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Darrouzett is closed due to power outage
Dumas will start at 10am
Groom will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Gruver will start at 10am
Hartley will start at 10am
Hedley will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Highland Park ISD is closed
Miami will start at 10am
Perryton ISD – Classes cancelled
Plemmons-Stinnett-Phillips – start at 10am, busses 2 hours late
Pringle-Morse ISD will start at 10am,
San Jacinto Christian Academy – 1 hour delay
Spearman – classes cancelled
Stratford classes will begin at 9:30am
Sunray will begin at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Texline will start at 10am
Vega will start at 10am
White Deer will begin at 10am
Wildorado classes will begin at 10am
School Delays And Cancellations For Monday, January 16th
Adrian ISD will start at 10am, Busses 2 hours late
Comments