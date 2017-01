School Cancellations/Delays And Business Closings For Friday, January 6th

School Cancellations and Delays:

Adrian – Delayed until 10am

Ascenion Academy – Delayed until 10am

Booker – Delayed until 10am

Bovina – Delayed until 10am

Boys Ranch – Delayed until 10am

Canadian – Delayed until 9am

Canyon – Regular Schedule

Channing – Classes Cancelled

Clarendon – Delayed until 10am

Darrouzett – Delayed until 10am

Ft. Elliott – Classes Cancelled

Grandview-Hopkins – Classes Cancelled

Groom – Delayed until 10am

Hedley – Delayed until 10am

Hereford – Delayed until 10am

Kelton – 1 hour delay

Lefors – Delayed until 10am

Memphis – Delayed until 10am

Miami – Delayed until 9am

Pampa – Delayed until 10am

Plemmons-Stinnett-Phillips – Delayed until 9am

Sanford-Fritch – Delayed until 10am

Spearman – Delayed until 9am

Sunray – Delayed until 9am

Vega – Delayed until 10am

White Deer – Delayed until 10am

Wilderado – Delayed until 9am

Meeting & Organization Cancellations: