Voters in the Amarillo Independent School District have a big decision to make on Tuesday: Whether to approve a $100 million dollar bond package.

Proposed projects include various facility updates, classroom additions, safety and security enhancements, and improvements to plumbing and other infrastructure.

For more information about the bond election, go here:

https://amaisddistrict.sharpschool.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=18930063&pageId=36612210