Scammers Are Spoofing Your Phone Number; Don’t Answer

Consumers are asking about calls they received from their own phone number. The Better Business Bureau has seen a rise in these calls after an influx of spoofed calls started appearing on people’s phones late last week. Janna Kiehl with the BBB.

Scammers disguise their phone number with your phone number on caller ID to make it appear you are receiving a call from yourself. Those who have answered the call tell the BBB they are instructed by an automated message to enter the last 4 digits of their Social Security Number because there is a problem with their account. Kiehl added with only 4 digits of your Social, they can’t do much damage: