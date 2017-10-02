Scam Alert for Randall County

The Randall County Sheriff’s office is getting reports again from citizens who are being called by someone calling himself Captain Walsh with the department. He will tell you there is a warrant for your arrest because you didn’t report for Federal jury duty. One person has already been scammed out of $3000 dollars. The Sheriff’s office will never call anyone demanding money in lieu of getting arrested. If you get a call from this man claiming to be with the Sheriff’s office, just hang up. The phone calls have been traced to Lamesa and the last time this scam was tried, it was also traced to Lamesa.