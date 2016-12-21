Salvation is on the Look for Volunteers

This is the time of year to give, and the salvation army of Amarillo is asking the public to give their time. The Salvation Army is in the final stages of the of their Christmas Assistance Program. They will be distributing gifts to those who wouldn’t have a Christmas without The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

There are over 2,000 children with thousands of gifts to distribute. On our Distribution Days alone they will need a minimum of 50 volunteers per day.

To volunteer, please contact Lt. Stephanie Vincent at (806)373-6631, Ext. #75510 or by email atStephanie.vincent@uss.salvationarmy.org.