Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual “Angel Tree” Program
By Mike Hill
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 5:30 PM

The Salvation Army kicked off their annual Angel Tree program Tuesday. Major Harvey Johnson explains.

He added:

The tree is located near center court of Westgate Mall and all gifts must be returned no later than December 17th.

