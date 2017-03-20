Amarillo Independent School District Board Looks At Neighborhood School For North Heights

The Monday night meeting of the Amarillo school board was a packed house because of one agenda item. James Allen has pushed for a neighborhood school in the North Heights area since being appointed to the board in 1999. Reverend Morris Mitchell of Mount Olive Baptist Church and a graduate of Carver High School gave a passionate plea for bringing just such an educational facility back to North Heights.

After a unanimous vote, the board will work toward putting a committee together to make a neighborhood school more than just a dream in North Heights.