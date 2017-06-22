A.I.S.D. Looking To Improve Elementary School Facilities

The Amarillo Independent School District held a special meeting of their board of trustees Thursday night. On the agenda was current and future projects on elementary school campus facilities.

Energy efficiency, Student delivery, and pickup, parking lots, conditions of portable buildings and general modernization throughout the district were just a few of the topics discussed.

Aaron Phillips president-elect of the Amarillo Education Association talks about the improvements.

Issues were ranked on a scale of 2 being in poor condition up to 5 denoting excellent, for every school.

Phillips added

The work will be on a five to ten-year plan with the cost already being worked into the budget and the board will look at improvements at middle and high school campuses in the coming weeks.