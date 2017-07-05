Running Back Darren McFadden’s Family Members Injured In Shooting

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden revealed over social media that three relatives were among those injured over the weekend in a shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock, Ark.According to multiple reports, 28 people were injured in the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge on Saturday morning. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. “The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club (Power Ultra Lounge) where he and some of my relatives were,” the 29-year-old McFadden said in a Twitter message on Monday night. “He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot and that some of my relatives were among those shot. Out of concern for all of the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.”