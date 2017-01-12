Roof Top Dining Slated For Downtown

Downtown Amarillo continues to reinvent itself with a groundbreaking Thursday for the city’s first rooftop dining experience. William and Tol Ware announced a new building, the first in 60 years, which will house two locally owned restaurants, Crush Wine Bar and Six Car Pub and Brewery. William Ware talks about the project.

Tol Ware said the building will be styled to honor the colors and elements of downtown with a modern twist and offer an unparalleled dining experience and discussed how the project will “fit” in.

The project is slated for completion by fall of 2017.

 

 

 

