Romo Expecting To Be Released By Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys veteran quarterback Tony Romo is expecting to be released by the team. ESPN’s Ed Werder reports Romo doesn’t expect to get traded and feels he can start for another two to three more seasons. Romo has a cap hit of 24.7-million-dollars next season, which is the highest in the NFL. Romo has spent his entire 14-year career with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois in 2003. The 36-year-old has thrown for over 34-thousand yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions in 150 career games. Romo has been limited to just five games over the last two years due to injury. The ‘Boys went 13-and-3 this past season behind rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.