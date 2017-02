Veteran quarterback Tony Romo’s future with the Cowboys may be up in the air, but he is reportedly determined to play in 2017 and has no plans to retire. Romo has already received strong interest from television networks that would like him to work as a color analyst but he wants to play, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Romo, who turns 37 in April, is owed $14 million next season and carries a $24.7 million cap hit should Dallas decide to keep him.