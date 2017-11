Two cows are looking for their owner.

Roberts County Sheriff’s Officials say two black, baldy cows have been found.

One is a three to five-year-old cow, and the other is a male yearling weighing about 800 to 900 pounds, both have an indistinguishable brand.

If you have any information about who these cows belong to, call the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 868-3121.